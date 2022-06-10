Richie Laryea and his Canada teammates fight FA over World Cup prize money

Richie Laryea

Canadian defender of Ghanaian descent Richie Laryea and his teammates are fighting the Canadian FA over World Cup prize money.

Canada qualified for the football World Cup for the first time in 36 years, after thoroughly beating Jamaica 4-0 in Toronto.



The men's national team went on strike on Sunday (June 5) - forcing a friendly against Panama to be called off - as they continue to hold disputes with the country's governing body Canada Soccer.



It all stems from disagreements over various issues, including one relating to negotiations over World Cup prize money.



Laryea has featured 17 times and contributed one goal as Canada secured just their second-ever appearance at the men's World Cup ahead of the competition later this year in Qatar.



Players accused Canada Soccer of "disrespecting" the team in the negotiations for World Cup prize money. Within the letter is a request for an equal pay structure, along with the women's national team, that would see them earn 40% of World Cup prize money.

"Canada Soccer has disrespected our team and jeopardised our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada," read the letter released by the players, which apologised to Canadian and Panamanian fans.



"We hope Canada Soccer will take decisive steps to work with our team so we can be back on the field for our match on June 9 [vs Curacao in the Concacaf Nations League]."



Confusion has arose due to conflicting reports about the percentage of World Cup prize money the players have been offered by Canada Soccer.



Canadian outlet TSN first claimed national team players had been offered about 10% of the total amount; the governing body told TSN on Saturday (June 4) that its offer was 60% and it would be split between men's and women's players.



"To be clear, the men's national team demand was for 75-100% of the World Cup prize money," Canada Soccer said in a statement.