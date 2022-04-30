0
Richie Laryea likely to start for Nottingham Forest against Swansea City

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Canada international of Ghanaian descent Richie Laryea could start for Nottingham Forest when face Swansea City on Saturday in the English Championship.

Nottingham Forest have been outstanding in their last nine matches, winning eight out of it.

With three games to end the campaign, the Reds are three points behind Bournemouth, with both clubs possessing a goal difference of 30 plus.

They will hope to exhibit the performance shown during their clash with against Fulham when Swansea travel to the City Ground.

With Jack Colback injured, the Ghanaian defender could be deployed as a left wing-back against Swansea City.

Laryea is of Ghanaian heritage. Reggie Laryea, his younger brother, plays soccer for the semi-professional team Vaughan Azzurri.

