Richie Laryea to leave Nottingham Forest

Richie Laryea

Canada international of Ghanaian descent Richie Laryea is set to leave English Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan this summer transfer window, according to reports.

Despite making a handful of appearances for the newly promoted side, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the English Championship.



Laryea joined Nottingham Forest in January from Toronto FC. He was named to Nottingham’s substitutes’ bench 15 times in all competitions following his move but was only subbed on four occasions.



He made his first start for the club in the team’s regular-season finale but did not feature in Nottingham’s squad when Forest beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Laryea is said to be keen on moving to a club that would provide him more minutes ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts on November 21.



He is a mainstay in Canada’s national team and made 17 appearances during Concacaf qualifying as Canada made it to theglobal showpiece for the first time since 1986.



Laryea is of Ghanaian heritage. Reggie Laryea, his younger brother, plays soccer for the semi-professional team Vaughan Azzurri.