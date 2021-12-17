Richmond Antwi eager to start Phoenix Rising FC career after signing for club

Ghanaian forward, Richmond Antwi

Ghanaian forward, Richmond Antwi has expressed his delight after signing for Phoenix Rising FC.

The player last season played for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League but is now moving on to play abroad in America.



Speaking to the media team of Phoenix Rising FC after sealing the deal, Richmond Antwi said he is excited and cannot wait to meet his new teammates to start life at the club



“I’ve been following Rising for a few months now. I feel like it will be a very good fit for me. It’s a very good club and I like the playing style. I’m excited to travel there, meet everyone and prepare for next season,” the speedy attacker said.

Phoenix Rising FC on Friday announced the signing of the youngster to boost the squad of the team for the 2022 USL Championship season.



Next season, the club will try to push for promotion to feature in the Major League Soccer.