0
Menu
Sports

Richmond Antwi opens his Phoenix Rising account in win over San Antonio

Richmond Antw2 610x400 Richmond Antwi 

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi  was on the scoresheet for his USL side Phoenix Rising FC in a match against San Antonio on Sunday.

The striker scored hos first goal for the American side since joining after departing Legon Cities as a free agent.

He was brought on as a second half substitute in the 69th minute as replacement for Marcus Epps with his team with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

First half goals from Greg Hurst had given the home side a deserving two goal lead before the Ghanaian put the icing on the cake.

He raced onto a through pass and run the entire length of the pitch before rounding the goalkeeper to score in added time.

Watch Richmond Antwi’s goal in the video below:







?s=20&t=CArHlW7t7Tg9pIyaxijTxA
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things