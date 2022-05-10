Richmond Antwi opens his Phoenix Rising account in win over San Antonio

Richmond Antwi

Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi was on the scoresheet for his USL side Phoenix Rising FC in a match against San Antonio on Sunday.

The striker scored hos first goal for the American side since joining after departing Legon Cities as a free agent.



He was brought on as a second half substitute in the 69th minute as replacement for Marcus Epps with his team with a comfortable 2-0 lead.



First half goals from Greg Hurst had given the home side a deserving two goal lead before the Ghanaian put the icing on the cake.



He raced onto a through pass and run the entire length of the pitch before rounding the goalkeeper to score in added time.



Watch Richmond Antwi’s goal in the video below:

?s=20&t=CArHlW7t7Tg9pIyaxijTxA