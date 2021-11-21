Richmond Boakye-Yiadom becomes a father for the first time

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and his son

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has become a father for the first time after his partner birthed a baby boy on Friday, 19 November 2021.

GHANASoccerenet.com understands that the delivery was at the D’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, Spain.



The 28-year-old, who features for Israeli top-flight side Beitar Jerusalem, was excused by his club to visit his newly born baby boy and the mother.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will be counting himself lucky after his international career got revived by new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.



He was invited for the concluding 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month where he started against Ethiopia in the 1-1 draw on the road and made a cameo in the 1-0 win over South Africa which sealed a playoff spot.

Boakye has scored two league goals in nine appearances for Beitar Jerusalem this season.



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



