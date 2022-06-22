Richmond Boakye Yiadom hails Kotoko for building an attractive brand

Former Red Star Belgrade and Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye

Former Red Star Belgrade and Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has hailed Asante Kotoko for building an attractive brand.



The former Ghana U-20 player believes Kotoko's brand is appealing and makes it easy in luring supporters to the stadium.



Speaking to JoySports, Boakye Yiadom said he will like to complete his career at the most successful club in Ghana.



“The way Kotoko have packaged themselves makes it easy for people to wake up to just go and watch them,” he added.

“I love them (Asante Kotoko), I think after my football in Europe I’d like to play for them,” he added.



Richmond Boakye who currently plays for Beitar Jerusalem has made 19 appearances for Ghana Black Stars and has scored seven goals in the process.



Asante Kotoko emerged as champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League amassing 67 points.



The Reds, as a result, will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



