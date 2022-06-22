0
Menu
Sports

Richmond Boakye Yiadom hails Kotoko for building an attractive brand

Richmond Boakye Yiadom New Former Red Star Belgrade and Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will play for Kotoko before retirement - Boakye Yiadom

Kotoko win GPL

Boakye Yiadom joins Beitar Jerusalem

Former Red Star Belgrade and Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has hailed Asante Kotoko for building an attractive brand.

The former Ghana U-20 player believes Kotoko's brand is appealing and makes it easy in luring supporters to the stadium.

Speaking to JoySports, Boakye Yiadom said he will like to complete his career at the most successful club in Ghana.

“The way Kotoko have packaged themselves makes it easy for people to wake up to just go and watch them,” he added.

“I love them (Asante Kotoko), I think after my football in Europe I’d like to play for them,” he added.

Richmond Boakye who currently plays for Beitar Jerusalem has made 19 appearances for Ghana Black Stars and has scored seven goals in the process.

Asante Kotoko emerged as champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League amassing 67 points.

The Reds, as a result, will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Related Articles: