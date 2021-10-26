Richmond Boakye-Yiadom impresses in Beitar Jerusalem's win over Hapoel Haifa

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was impressive in the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Hapoel Haifa on Sunday in the Israeli top-flight.

The 28-year-old continued with his impressive form for Beitar Jerusalem as he assisted Yarden Shua's goal in the 29th minute.



Alon Turgeman got the equalizer for Hapoel Haifa before halftime. Adi Tamir increased the lead for Beitar Jerusalem who were playing at home with the second goal of the game.

Boakye Yiadom lasted 88 minutes in the game before being substituted.



The former Red Star Belgrade star has made seven appearances this season scoring two goals and registered one assist in the ongoing campaign.