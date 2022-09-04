0
Menu
Sports

Richmond Boakye Yiadom impresses on Lamia Fc debut against Asteras Tripolis

Black Stars Striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom Gh.jpeg Striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom made his debut for Greek side Lamia FC against Asteras Tripolis in the Super League on Saturday.

The 29-year-old joined the Greek side as a free agent after leaving Israeli top flight side Beitar Jerusalem.

Boakye Yiadom came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute to help Lamia chase for a win but they were held at home by Asteras Tripolis.

The former Red Star Belgrade star was impressive on his debut as he was rated 6.9 by football performance app FotMob after the game.

Boakye Yiadom who has played for a host of clubs in Europe is expected to help Lamia compete for trophies this season.

The Ghana international has had stints with Juventus, Atlanta, Red Star Belgrade, Elche, Beitar Jerusalem among others.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: