Richmond Boakye-Yiadom makes a return to the Black Stars

• Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to feature in Black Stars’ upcoming games

• Mubarak Wakaso, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu make a return after exclusion from previous games



• 28 players have been invited to camp



Striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has made a return to the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Walias of Ethiopia.



The Walias will host the Black Stars in South Africa on November 11, 2021, because the Confederation of African Football placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.



Ghana will then take on South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium for the Group decided and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been called upon by head coach, Milovan Rajevac to help the team achieve the World Cup dream.

The Beitar Jerusalem striker first made his Black Stars debut in 2012 and has scored six goals in fourteen national team appearances.



This is Boakye’s maiden call-up under head coach Milovan Rajevac.







Below is the full Black Stars squad:





Coach Milovan announces his Black Stars squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa pic.twitter.com/vSEZC0ILq0