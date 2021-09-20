Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores as Beitar Jerusalem earn point against Netanya

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom was on target for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Netanya in the Israeli top-flight league on Sunday.

Omri Gandelman scored to put Netanya in the lead in the 21st minute.



Beitar Jerusalem were awarded a penalty in the 42nd minute which was missed by forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom.



In the second half a brilliant run from Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyasi who sent in a cross to Richmond Boakye Yiadom for a nice finish ensured Beitar Jerusalem drew level to earn a point.

The Ghanaian duo at Beitar Jerusalem have been impressive in their last two games for the side.



Richmond Boakye Yiadom has bagged two goals in three appearances for the consecutive time this season.



The former Red Star Belgrade striker has hit top form and is knocking on the doors of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.