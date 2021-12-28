Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores for Beitar Jerusalem against Hapoel Jerusalem

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was on target for Beitar Jerusalem against Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli top-flight league game on Sunday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored in the first half before the away side came up with the equalizer in the second half.



The 28-year-old put Beitar Jerusalem in front in the dying minutes of the first half with a nice finish.



The former Red Star Belgrade striker latched onto a pass from Marko Jankovic and placed the ball on the far right of the post beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.



Ondrej Baco got the equalizer for Hapoel Jerusalem late in the game as the away side picked a point after 90 minutes.

Boakye Yiadom lasted 75 minutes in the game before he was substituted.



The former Juventus striker has been called up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



He is expected to join the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar for the pre-tournament camping.