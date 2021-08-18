Richmond Boakye Yiadom starts training at new club Beitar Jerusalem

Ghana international Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has begun training at his new club Beitar Jerusalem after completing quarantine.

Boakye-Yiadom was in quarantine for 14 days since arriving in Israel to begin his stint at his new club.



The 28-year-old completed his medical examination on Tuesday and has started training on Wednesday morning.



Boakye-Yiadom is joining Beitar on a free transfer after finishing a short-term spell at Polish side Gornik Zabrze at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

The former Ghana U20 striker moved to Poland also on a free transfer in February 2021 after leaving Red Star Belgrade.



Boakye-Yiadom has previously played for the Chinese side Jianing Suning and Italian sides Latina Calcio, US Sassuolo, Atalanta, Juventus, and Genoa.



He also had spells at Elche in Spain and Roda JC in the Netherlands.