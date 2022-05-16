0
Menu
Sports

Richmond Lamptey slapped with 2 and half years ban over Ashgold match fixing scandal

Richmond Lamptey3 Richmond Lamptey, Asante Kotoko player

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko playmaker, Richmond Lamptey, has been slapped with a two-year ban over match manipulation, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced on Monday.

Before his move to Kotoko, Lamptey was part of Inter Allies' team that lost 7-0 to AshantiGold SC in the matchday 34 games at the Obuasi Len Stadium.

An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.

Lamptey, 25, in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations have been banned for 2 years, 6 months from playing football.

The decision will take effect at the beginning of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

Meanwhile, Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two for match manipulation.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Chairman Wontumi’s untold story
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
Related Articles: