Richmond Tachie added to Borussia Dortmund's pre-season squad

German-born Ghanaian player, Richmond Tachie

Richmond Tachie, a German-born Ghanaian, has been included in the senior team of German giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of their pre-season training in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

Following his departure from Viktoria Koln in July 2018 season, the 22-year-old Ghanaian right-footed attacker joined the Yellow and Blacks on a free transfer in 2020.



Richmond Tachie has been called up to the main squad of the 2021 DFB Pokal champions for their training camp after a good season with Dortmund's reserve side in the German Regionalliga Sudwest.

Tachie was outstanding last season, he scored 11 goals and had 10 assists in 40 games for Dortmund II, helping them win promotion to the German third-tier league.



In the Yellow and Blacks' pre-season matches in Switzerland this summer, the former VFL Wolfsburg junior player might make his senior team debut.