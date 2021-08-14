Richmond Tachie scores in Borrussia Dortmund II big win over Freiburg

Sat, 14 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie was on target for Borussia Dortmund II in their big win against SC Freiburg.
The 22-year-old scored the third of Dortmund's five goals as they beat Freiburg II 5-2 on Friday night.
Dortmund II currently sits on the summit of the Bundesliga 3 table with seven points after matchday three in the ongoing campaign.
Richmond Tachie lasted the entire duration in the game for the academy side of the Black and Yellows.
He was very impressive throughout the game.
