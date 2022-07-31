0
Richmond Tachie scores in Paderborn’s 10-0 win over Einheit Wernigerode in DFB Pokal

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie was on target for SC Paderborn 07 in their heavy win over Einheit Wernigerode on Saturday.

The 23-year-old who joined the German Bundesliga 2 outfit this summer put up a splendid performance in the sides big away win over their opponent in the DFB Pokal first round.

The German-born Ghanaian scored in the 67th minute as Paderborn cruised to a 10-0 win over the German fifth-tier club.

He will hope to make a huge impact in the 2022/23 season for Paderborn.

The former Dortmund attacker who signed a two-year deal with Paderborn is expected to stay at the club until 2024.

Tachie started his career at Wolfsburg's youth ranks before moving to Viktoria Koln. He joined Dortmund in 2020.

The Berlin-born attacker is eligible to play for Ghana despite representing Germany at the youth level.

Source: footballghana.com
