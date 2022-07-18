0
Ridge City FC see off Blessed Ladies FC to secure promotion to Women’s Premier League

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ridge City Football Club will compete in the Women’s Premier League during the 2022/23 football season.

The capital-based club during the 2021/22 football season excelled in their division and as a result, quailed for the playoff.

Today, the team took on Blessed Ladies FC in the final playoff off to battle for a slot in the Women’s Premier League.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 win, Ridge City FC has secured a historic promotion to feature in the top-flight league.

Delighted by the promotion, the club has taken to social media to Tweet, “We are super excited and super proud to say

