Ridge City FC see off Blessed Ladies FC to secure promotion to Women’s Premier League

File photo

Ridge City Football Club will compete in the Women’s Premier League during the 2022/23 football season.

The capital-based club during the 2021/22 football season excelled in their division and as a result, quailed for the playoff.



Today, the team took on Blessed Ladies FC in the final playoff off to battle for a slot in the Women’s Premier League.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 win, Ridge City FC has secured a historic promotion to feature in the top-flight league.



Delighted by the promotion, the club has taken to social media to Tweet, “We are super excited and super proud to say