Right to Dream graduate Simon Adingra joins Premier League club Brighton

Adingra signed a four-year contract with Brighton

Midfielder Simon Adingra has joined Premier League club, Brighton. He also thanked FC Nordjaelland and added that this move is a dream come true for him.

On Friday, the 20-year-old signed a four-year contract with Brighton, he graduated from Ghanaian football academy Right to Dream two years ago.



The Ivorian midfielder describes the move as a dream, while he also talks about his time in Denmark.



"Ever since I was a boy, it has been my dream to play in the Premier League one day. It is a huge moment for me that that dream is now coming true, and I feel privileged and grateful to have had the chance to pursue my dream at the Right to Dream Academy and at FC Nordsjælland. I am proud of where I am today and the journey from Ivory Coast to Benin to Right to Dream and FCN has not always been easy,"



"It was a hard blow to break the arm at the first training in FCN. I am grateful for the help and support I received from physiotherapists and coaches who taught me how important it is as a young player to have patience, trust the process and work hard,"

"The challenges I have faced and worked with in the first years of my career in FC Nordsjaelland, have made me stronger and developed me as a person and player. And I am proud of how, with a positive attitude, I have always worked and done my best not to let this opportunity go to waste,"



Adingra made 31 appearances and scored 9 goals for Danish side Nordsjaelland in the league last season.



