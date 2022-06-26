Right to Dream graduate Simon Adingra joins Premier League club Brighton

Midfielder Simon Adingra has joined Premier League club, Brighton. He also thanked FC Nordjaelland and added that this move is a dream come true for him.
On Friday, the 20-year-old signed a four-year contract with Brighton, he graduated from Ghanaian football academy Right to Dream two years ago.
The Ivorian midfielder describes the move as a dream, while he also talks about his time in Denmark.
"Ever since I was a boy, it has been my dream to play in the Premier League one day. It is a huge moment for me that that dream is now coming true, and I feel privileged and grateful to have had the chance to pursue my dream at the Right to Dream Academy and at FC Nordsjælland. I am proud of where I am today and the journey from Ivory Coast to Benin to Right to Dream and FCN has not always been easy,"
"It was a hard blow to break the arm at the first training in FCN. I am grateful for the help and support I received from physiotherapists and coaches who taught me how important it is as a young player to have patience, trust the process and work hard,"
"The challenges I have faced and worked with in the first years of my career in FC Nordsjaelland, have made me stronger and developed me as a person and player. And I am proud of how, with a positive attitude, I have always worked and done my best not to let this opportunity go to waste,"
Adingra made 31 appearances and scored 9 goals for Danish side Nordsjaelland in the league last season.
