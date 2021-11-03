Rio Ferdinand hails Callum Hudson-Odoi after impressive Champions League performance

Ghana international Callum Hudson-Odoi

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has heaped praises on Callum Hudson-Odoi for his performance against Malmo on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League.

The defending champions beat the Swedish side 1-0 at the Eleda Stadium on Tuesday night after Hudson-Odoi provided a superb cross for Hakim Ziyech's goal.



Speaking after the game, Ferdinand said that Hudson-Odoi had finally "lived up to expectations and that he provided the performance 'they had all been waiting for."



"This is what we have been waiting for (from Callum Hudson-Odoi)."



"We have heard about Callum since he came through the ranks at Chelsea but he hasn't quite lit it up for Chelsea.

"But if he keeps doing this he will live up to the hype. However, he has come back from a big Achilles injury so we have to remember that."



Joe Cole also added: "He (Hudson-Odoi) has added more to his game under Tuchel. He is a valuable player for Chelsea."



The German manager said:"We're glad that he stayed. We didn't let him leave. We built the squad and Callum was a piece of the puzzle. He thought it might be tough to get minutes and that it might be easier at another club. But you can never be sure that it's like this."



"I told him straight when he asked that it was not possible. We rely on him and we rely on him to accept his role. There is still huge progress he can make within this group and club."