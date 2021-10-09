Rise up to the occasion and beat Zimbabwe - GFA President to Black Stars

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association has charged players of the Black Stars to get one over The Warrior of Zimbabwe in today’s World Cup qualifier.

In a meeting with the players at their base in Cape Coast on Friday, October 8, 2021, Kurt Okraku exhorted them to secure victory for Ghanaians.



He urged them to eschew selfishness and play for each other on the field since teamwork is crucial in getting the victory.



“I remember one of the few things that I said in the early days was that ‘together as a unit we will win’. If it is that we have to play as a team and win, tomorrow is the best opportunity. Teamwork wins.



“Against Zimbabwe, I have absolute confidence in this squad. I am absolutely confident in your ability to fight and to make ourselves and Ghana proud.



“I remember in Alisa Hotel in Accra that I challenged each and every one of us to behave like big players and remember saying to each one of you that if you are not a big player this is the door. It was a challenge and I believe that if each one of us here has the ability to rise up the occasion and shine tomorrow because we have big talents and big players and we are Ghana.”



He reminded the players of the task ahead which is to qualify for the World Cup and expressed belief in the players and coach Milovan Rajevac to beat Zimbabwe.

“Because we have big talents we should and we must belong to that platform with all the best in the football world assembling. I’m talking about the World Cup and the only way to get that is if we win our games and we must win tomorrow, I believe we will win tomorrow. We will win because I see a group of absolutely dedicated players who want to make history for themselves and their country.



“I can see it from Owusu to Mensah, Dede, the head coach, and everybody. I see the level of your dedication. I see how much you have comported yourselves during this time here in Cape Coast. I see the desire to win. You can see it.



“The entire country is expectant. I believe that you will not allow all the hours, all the days of your hard work to go to waste. That’s why I believe that when you go out of the tunnel tomorrow stay with the team, stay in the team’s spirit, stay in the team’s effort and play as a unit and when we play as a unit believe me we will win,” said Kurt Okraku.



Ghana is hoping for its third win in four games to return to the top of the Group G of the 2022 World Cup.



Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to field a youthful team that has the likes of Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The match at Cape Coast Stadium is scheduled for 4pm.