Rivers State: 3 confam dead as cult groups clash for Port Harcourt after US travel advisory

Police say dem don increase patrol for di area and across di State

Police for Rivers State don confam say three pesins don die after two rival cult groups clash around di Railway axis of Diobu.

Tori be say di cult clash na between di between Icelanders and Dey-gbam and one suspected Iceland and three suspected Dey-gbam members die for di clash.



But Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni say wen dem get report of di gun shootout for di Railway area, officers of Diobu Division mobilize go and dem arrest one pesin as di odas run comot but three lifeless bodies bin dey for ground wit multiple gunshot wounds for dia body.



Dem confam di bodies dead wen dem carry dem go hospital and now dem put di deadibody for mortuary.



SP Omoni add say dem arrest 36 year old Ejike Paul wey dey help dem wit di investigation of wetin happen dia.

Dis dey come as US bin don issue travel advisory for her citizens not to travel to so.e States for Nigeria sake of terrorism, kidnapping and oda civil unrest and di travel advisory include Rivers State with di exception of Port Harcourt.



Buy as pioo dey fear reprisal attacks to follow weti din happen, Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Friday Eboka dey advise pipo to go about dia normal business as dem don increase patrol for di area and across di State.



