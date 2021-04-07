Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Who be Tina Turner wey dey follow Fela Kuti drag number one position?

Tina Turner

Since 1986, di Rock and Roll Hall of Fame don dey induct musicians into yearly groups, as way to celebrate dia impact for di music industry.

Dis year, fans go vote, between 16 nominees, who go make am enter di top five of di ‘class of 2021’.



Although Fela wey be di father of Afrobeats ‘Fela’ dey lead oda 2021 nominees for voting (as at when we publish dis tori), anoda ogbonge musician don dey give di late Nigerian legend tough time for di number one position.



Who be dis person? Meet Tina Turner, eight-time Grammy awards winner and “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll".



For those wey no sabi her, madam Turner na di person wey sing di 80s classic song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” wey win three Grammys for 1985.



Di music, fans, and personal story of Tina Turner, na one of di reasons why she get di kain big clout wey reach to challenge di late Fela Kuti, wey millions of pipo across di world sabi for im visionary music.

5 sharp-sharp facts wey you fit no sabi about Tina Turner





Her birth name na Anna Mae Bullock. ‘Tina’ na name wey her oga (later husband) bin giver her as stage name

Di 81-year-old singer don dey music industry for over 5 decades and so far don release two live albums and ten studio albums

She originally dey inside music group with husband Ike, Tina later start her own tin. Her first solo album come in 1974 , two years after Fela release Shakara album

She na one of di best-selling recording artists, wit over 100 million records worldwide

For 1991, she enter di Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with husband Ike Turner. She also don enter Grammy Hall of Fame three times

She drop her American citizenship for 2013 after she become citizen of Switzerland through her Swiss husband

Her son Craig Turner commit suicide for 2018 at di age of 59

One hit feem wey dem release for 1993 na about her life and times wit former husband Ike Turner

Tina na di first black artist and first female on di cover of Rolling Stone magazine

Seven out of di 16 nominees dey di ballot for di first time, including American rapper JAY-Z, R&B singer Mary J. Blige and Fela Kuti.



Na di top five musicians wey fans vote for go make am into di class of 2021; Dis mean say dia record go dey di Rock and Roll Museum for city of Ohio, United States.



So e no really matter who get di most votes (as long as e dey top five), although dis no stop fans of Tina Turner and Fela Kuti to try push dia favourite musician to number one position.



Since voting open for February, Tina don lead sometimes, and Fela too don lead.



Many big names for Nigeria music today, like Wizkid, follow for those wey dey use social media to encourage pipo to vote for di Afrobeats legend to carry first.

Voting go end by 30 April.



