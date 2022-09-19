0
Menu
Sports

Roll Ball Federation appoint Mensa-Yawson Jnr as Brands and Commercial manager

Mensa Yawson Federation.jpeg Godfred Mensa-Yawson

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Roll Ball Federation has appointed Godfred Mensa-Yawson Jnr as its Brands and Commercial Manager.

In a statement issued last week, the federation indicated the appointment will take effect from October 1, 2022.

They noted that Godfred Mensa-Yawson is a marketer with nearly a decade and half of experience in the field.

Clenard Bawa Adayina, the President of the Federation expressed confidence in Mensa-Yawson Jnr to assist the federation to achieve their targets.

“From his rich background in managing brands and marketing, Godfred will help the federation achieve their sporting and economic goal.”

Godfred Mensa-Yawson Jnr is a professional marketer with 14 years years of experience.

He is a chartered marketer with a post-graduate Diploma in Professional Marketing from CIM-UK and MBA in Marketing from KNUST.

He is a member of the CIM-UK and a lecturer at the Ghana School of Marketing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment