0
Menu
Sports

Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan meets his science teacher at Leicester match

Afena U3301481689876HPD 712x402@Gazzetta Web 712x402 Felix Afena-Gyan with his science teacher

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Felix Afena-Gyan, a youngster AS Roma player, recognized his home teacher in the stands at the end of the Conference League encounter. Gyan, who was overjoyed, gave him his matchday shirt.

Afena-Gyan's his former science teacher in Ghana, was too thrilled in the stands of the King Power Stadium, applauding and seeing him so matured and successful.

The nineteen-year-old recognized him, welcomed him, and then handed Enoch Adomako his number 64 jersey as a gift.

While the coach summoned him back for training, he had to take a photo and talk with him. But Felix was too eager to greet someone so important to him in his academic career, so he took a few minutes longer than his teammates to begin training.

Born in Sunyani, Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on 13 March 2021, from EurAfrica FC.

Afena-Gyan was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli. He made his professional debut on 27 October, against Cagliari.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman - Computer Man
How a beautiful and naive young Egyptian woman became Kwame Nkrumah's wife
Five NPP bigwigs who could partner Bawumia for 2024 elections
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi
I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims