Romelu Lukaku has made a big mistake rejoining Chelsea – Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

Ghanaian attacker Yahaya Mohammed does not endorse Romelu Luaku's return to Premier League Chelsea.

The Aduana star is a big fan of the Belgium international but says striker re-signing for the current European champions is a big mistake.



“I really love him so much that they called me Lukaku too in Ghana. [But it] is a mistake for him to move back to where he did [not] make it before. I am really scared for him hmmmm,” the Ghanaian tweeted.



Chelsea confirmed the return of Lukaku from Inter for a club-record fee on Thursday. He has signed a five-year deal.



Speaking to the club's official website, Lukaku said: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.



"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully, we can have a lot of success together."



He added: "Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."