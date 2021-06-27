Ronaldo and De Bruyne clash today and Holland to hold off Czechs at the Euros

Belgium and Portugal go head-to-head in one of the ties of Euro 2020

Belgium and Portugal go head-to-head in one of the ties of Euro 2020 so far as the Netherlands take on the Czech Republic in Sunday's two last-16 games.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic - Kick-off 4pm.



Belgium vs Portugal - Kick-off 7pm.



Belgium arrive in the last-16 as one of three sides still with a 100 per cent record, having seen off Russia, Denmark and Finland to win Group B at a canter.



A very different test now awaits Roberto Martinez's side in the last-16 in the shape of Portugal, the reigning champions coming into the knock-out stages on the back of holding World Cup winners France in their last game.



They will be led, as normal, by five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who tops the overall scoring charts for the tournament with five goals in three games.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez maintains, publicly at least, he has no special plan to deal with the Juventus forward, despite his penchant for goals in a European Championship, and his standing as the tournament's all-time top scorer.



Another of those teams to emerge from their group with a perfect record were the Netherlands, who cast aside pre-tournament doubts to score seven goals in Group C and set up a knock-out route which, on paper, looks relatively straightforward.



Their first opponents are the Czech Republic, who qualified from third in Group F and were beaten at a canter by England in their last group game. Memphis Depay, Netherlands' second-top scorer at the tournament with two goals, has tougher memories of facing them In the past, and was a starter in a 3-2 defeat six years ago which ended his country's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2016



Team news



Netherlands vs the Czech Republic: Dutch striker Luuk De Jong has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after injuring his knee preparing for the Czech Republic game in training on Tuesday.

That aside, the Netherlands have a full-strength squad to pick from, with a decision to be made over whether to keep Donyell Malen in a starting role, given his impressive performance against North Macedonia in their final group game. Marten De Roon is likely to retain his position in midfield but would miss the quarter-final if booked.



Czech Republic are looking to cope without the services of left-back Jan Boril, who is suspended, and had started all three of his country's games so far. The recovering Michal Sadilek is still a doubt, while Adam Hlozek and Josef Masopust are both one booking away from a suspension.



Belgium vs Portugal: Belgium have no new injury problems, with Timothy Castagne their only absentee after his tournament-ending eye socket fracture.



Thorgan Hazard would miss any potential quarter-final if booked, and so too Portugal's Ruben Dias. Santos has a fully fit squad to pick from and is likely to retain Renato Sanches in midfield after his impressive performances to date.



