Sports

Ronaldo is far better than Messi – Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and football administrator, Yaw Dabo believes Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is far better than Leonel Messi.

The debate about who the best player in the world is has been lingering for a long time.

While Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, the Argentine on the other hand has won it seven times.

However, despite their distinct difference when it comes to achievement and style of play, Yaw Dabo disclosed that he would defend the supremacy of Ronaldo with all jealousy.

“To me, Ronaldo is far better than Messi. I say it with all jealousy. What Ronaldo has done in football is far better than Messi. Unless Messi gets born again it would be difficult for him to break the records of Ronaldo,” the actor said on Nhyria FM.

Despite Ronaldo returning to Manchester United last season, Dabo noted that he wants the five-time UEFA Champions League winner to depart the club with a year left on his contract.

He said, “I want him to leave because Manchester United as a team have disgraced him. How can he be playing with players like Lindeloff and Maguire? If not for one of his hat tricks we wouldn’t have won a match. If he hadn’t come last season, we would have placed 10th.”

Yaw Dabo owns a football academy known as Dabo Soccer Academy, the actor managed Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh at one point in time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
