Ronaldo joins Asamoah Gyan as only players to score in nine consecutive international tournaments

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has joined African great Asamoah Gyan as only two players to have scored in nine consecutive international football tournaments.

Ronaldo's double against Hungary in the Group F opener of Euro 2020 puts him at par with Ghana's legend in terms of scoring at major tournaments.



Asamoah Gyan scored from the World Cup in 2006 to the Nations Cup in 2017, holding the record for four years before Ronaldo levelled today.



Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored from Euro 2004 to Euro 2020.

The Legon Cities attacker is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 international goals and remains Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, with six goals from three tournaments.



Gyan is yet to score in this season's Ghana Premier League, having struggled with injuries and fitness but his goal-scoring prowess has never been in doubt.