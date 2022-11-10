Ronaldo leads Portugal’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup

Portugal football team

Ghana’s 2022 World Cup group opponents Portugal have named their squad for the tournament with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo leading the squad.

The star-studded squad lined up by Portugal includes Premier League players like Bruno Fernandes, Jose Sa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha and Bernardo Silva.



Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches did not make the squad for the tournament despite playing huge roles in the team in the past years.



39-year-old defender, Pepe has been named in the squad as well as defenders like Raphael Guerreiro and Nuno Mendes at the back.



Portugal will open their campaign at the tournament against Ghana and then face South Korea and Uruguay.

Below is Portugal's squad for the World Cup







