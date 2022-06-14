0
Royal Antwerp show interest in Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim - Reports

Imoro Vs WAFA Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim in action against WAFA

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Belgium top-flight side, Royal Antwerp, have reportedly shown interest in Asante Kotoko left-back, Imoro Ibrahim.

Reports filed by sportsworldgh.com indicates that the Belgian side have made contact with Kotoko to inquire about the Black Stars defender.

Imoro has been an outstanding player for the Reds this season, playing a pivotal role in the club's quest to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

The former Karela United defender tops the best playmakers list in the league with 8 assists.

He has also scored three goals, taking his goal involvement to 11, the most by a defender in the GPL.

Coupled with his exceptional attributes as a modern-day full-back is his brilliant set of pieces ability.

Most of his assists have come from set-pieces with two of his goals being from direct freekicks.

