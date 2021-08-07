Royal Jet FC players severely injured in an accident on Huni Valley-Damang road

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Players of Royal Jet FC, a second division team at Old Subri in the Wassa East

District of the Western Region have been severely injured following an accident on the Huni Valley-Damang road.



The players were returning to Old Subri on Thursday evening after they lost 2-0 to Tarkwa United in the second division league at the Akon Park in Tarkwa.



The accident occurred between a taxi and a Sprinter bus in which the players



together with the technical team, numbering about thirty were travelling.



Most of them had fractured arms and legs while others also had injuries on other parts of their bodies.

Severely injured victims have been admitted to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital



while those with minor injuries are receiving treatment at the Huni Valley Health Centre.



According to the driver of the Sprinter bus, Isaac Sam, one of the players



collapsed in the car while they were on their way to Old Subri, so they returned to Huni Valley in order to take the player to the Huni Valley Health Centre.



He explained that the taxi which was behind him, got closer so he decided to allow the taxi driver to overtake him but the taxi driver hit the sprinter from behind, unfortunately, thereby pushing it off the road.

The Sprinter driver said the car summersaulted several times before landing



in a valley.







