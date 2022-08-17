Rubin Kazan forward Joel Fameye wants to score more goals this season

Ghana and Rubin Kazan, forward Joel Fameye says it is his target to better his goal-scoring records everything, however, the 2022/23 season is no exception.
The forward has scored four goals in five matches in the Russian second-tier for Rubin Kazan.
He is currently tied on goals with SKA Khabarovsk midfielder Vasily Aleinikov.
Fameye was on target on Monday when his side Rubin Kazan defeated Kuban Krasnodar 3-0 on Monday.
Speaking after the game, Fameye said, “In each new season, I want to do (score - ed.) More than I did (scored - ed.) Last year. I think that Rubin is a good team, generally top, and I want to do what I want and can do. Together, as a team, we can do a lot,”
He will hope to maintain his scoring form in the ongoing campaign.
