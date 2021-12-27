Rublev the latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus

More and more people are testing positive for the novel Coronavirus

Source: GNA

Russia's Andrey Rublev said late Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the sixth player from a recent exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi to contract the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The positive test keeps him out of the ATP Cup starting on Saturday in Sydney, where Russia is the defending champions. It also makes him doubtful for the Australian Open from January 17.



Former world number one Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur also tested positive in Abu Dhabi or after the event there.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have minimal symptoms. I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors," Rublev said in a statement on Twitter.



"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments – ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone."