Rude shock dey come for pipo wey wan destroy dis kontri - President Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday issue ogbonge warning to those wey wan destroy di kontri and burn down national asset say "rude shock dey wait dem, very soon."

Di President tok afta im receive briefing from chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of di electoral body across di kontri



"I receive daily security reports on di attacks, and e dey very clear say those behind dem wan dis administration to fail," President Buhari tok.



Di Nigeria President tok dey come as cases of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism dey rise for di kontri.



"Insecurity for Nigeria dey now mentioned all over di world. All di pipo who wan power, whoever them be, you wonder wetin dem really want.



"Whoever want di destruction of di system go soon get di shock of dia lives. We don give dem enough time."

President Buhari recall say im bin visit all di 36 states of di kontri before di 2019 election, "and majority of di pipo believe me, and di election prove am." He promise to continue leading di kontri in accordance wit Constitutional provisions.



Nigerian president say those wey dey misbehave for certain parts of di kontri dey obviously too young to know di travails and loss of lives wey happun during di Nigerian Civil War.



"Those of us wey dey field for 30 months, who go through di war, go treat them for di language dem understand.



"We go dey very hard sooner than later."



