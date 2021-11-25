'Running stomach' caused my 3-month leave from Hearts Oak - Gladson Awako explains

Hearts of Oak player, Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako resume training with Heart of Oak

Hearts of Oak signed Awako for GH₵100,000



Awako could make his debut for Hearts of Oak against JS Saoura



Hearts of Oak player, Gladson Awako has disclosed that 'running stomach' caused his surprise three-month absence from the club.



Awako signed for Hearts in August this year for a fee of GH₵100,000 but left the team's camp after three weeks.



Several reports claimed that the players' act was due to spiritual problems he encountered signing his two-year deal with the Phobians.

The club released a statement in September confirming that their new signing has been excused to solve personal difficulties.



Awako resumed training on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, joining his teammates in camp ahead of their game CAF Confederations Cup match against Saoura FC.



In an interview on TV3's GPL express, Awako disclosed what accounted for his absence. "When I joined, I wasn’t well, which my teammates were all aware, the team manager was aware as well, the coaches were all aware that I wasn’t well because I was having serious running stomach and other things. I asked for permission from the club and they granted me that permission to go and treat myself. I don’t believe there was any other thing like what people were saying was totally different.



“I have not been able to say anything since this speculation came out that ‘I said this, I said that’. I never ever said I’m having these problems or I’m having this and that. I’ve never said anything. So I’m sorry I don’t know where these speculations were coming from." he said



The 31-year-old following his return could make his debut for Hearts in their CAF Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura on Sunday, November 28.