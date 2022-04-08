Ryan is scared, I will show him Ghana pepper - Gameboy confident ahead of fight

Gameboy Tagoe to fight Ryan Garcia

Former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe has disclosed that he would give his American boxer, Ryan Garcia a real dose of Ghanaian boxing pepper in their fight on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



According to him, his opponent has been talking big ahead of the fight but he will teach him a great lesson in the ring.



“That very day I think everybody will see that Ghana pepper, Ryan Garcia too will see the Ghana pepper,” Gameboy stated.

He added, “sometimes when you walk around and feel the fresh air, you talk anyhow but when you enter the ring then you will feel the Ghana pepper I’m talking about.”



The Ghanaian lightweight champion revealed that his opponent is scared of fighting him. He added that although he has been regarded as an underdog ahead of the fight, he hopes to make a huge statement in the fight on Saturday.



“Ryan is scared for Saturday; I will try and give Ryan Ghana pepper. The way people see Ryan big, I see him small. I don’t know what he will bring into the ring but if Ryan beats me I will stop boxing, I have told my fans,” the former IBO champion said.



Gameboy Tagoe nearly exchanged blows with his opponent Ryan Garcia during their face-off on Wednesday when the two were caught in an exchange of words.



The Ghanaian boxer who is 33-years-old has a record of 32 wins, 15 knockouts and 1 defeat. 23-year-old Ryan Garcia is undefeated in 21 bouts with a record of 18 knockouts.

A win for Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe would take him closer to relishing a world title shot in the Lightweight division later in the year.



