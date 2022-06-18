0
Menu
Sports

SC Freiburg in pole position to sign Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Kyereh 610x400 Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is heading closer to German Bundesliga from FC St. Pauli ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to reports in Germany, his club is not averse to losing him but is primed for a record transfer fee for their prized asset but Freiburg is tipped to get the in-demand midfielder.

He is rated at 3 million Euros by the transfer market but his club want at least 4.5 million Euros for the attacking midfielder.

The FC St. Pauli midfielder has been a delight to watch this season for his side as he pushed their promotion which eventually faltered.

He has been linked to a lot of clubs in the German Bundesliga but the player's entourage has begun talks with Freiburg with FC St. Pauli resigned to losing their prized asset.

Sky Germany reports that Freiburg looks like the most likely destination for St. Pauli's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

SC Freiburg currently appears to be the favourite to sign FC St. Pauli's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

According to Sky Germany, Freiburg has emerged as the front-runner to land the highly-rated 26-year-old attacking midfielder.

Kyereh has previously been linked with Mainz and Werder Bremen too, but the latter has dropped out of the race, per Sky.

St. Pauli is reportedly demanding around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games through the 2021/22 season.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t