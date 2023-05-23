0
SIGA Director-General honored for excellence in Public Sector Management

Edward Boateng SIGA1212 Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General, SIGA

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: siga.gov.gh

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), was honored at the 7th Ghana CEO's Summit for his excellent contributions to public sector management.

The summit, held on May 22nd, 2023, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, was under the theme, “Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private -Public Sector CEO Dialogue and Learning.”

Amb. Boateng, who was away on another official duty, was represented by Mr. Eric Bonsu Agyabeng, the Ag. Head of SIGA’s PME Division, who received the award on his behalf.

In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Edward Boateng lauded the organizers of the summit for recognizing SIGA’s accomplishments. He highlighted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visionary efforts in establishing SIGA to ensure the profitable operations of Specified Entities.

He also appreciated his team for their hard work and purpose to duty, which led to him receiving the award.

He encouraged staff to keep striving and to be torchbearers in carrying out SIGA's mandate.

“SIGA is working tirelessly with the Specified Entities to rise to the occasion and to create the economic super highway where businesses can thrive without being constrained by unnecessary bureaucracy. This will make Ghana a hub of economic prosperity, attracting both local and foreign investments”, his speech read.

The Ghana CEO's Summit, a renowned forum for encouraging dialogue and collaboration among corporate executives, featured a number of thought-provoking sessions, including presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics.

Experts shared useful concepts and strategies as they discussed digital transformations and their economic implications and highlighted success stories and a road map for creating a conducive business environment.

The summit also featured a vibrant business fair where exhibitors proudly displayed their wares. This exhibition provided companies with a unique opportunity to promote their offerings, forge potential partnerships and contributed to the summit's goal of supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth in Ghana.

