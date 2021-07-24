SOCCABET: Who is best fit to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Source: Soccabet

In the latest SOCCABET Out and About [EPISODE 8], we sought to answer who is the best fit to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea duo of Jorginho and Ngolo.



Kante as well as Erling Haaland of Dortmund are a part of several top stars who have impressed in 2021.



Team Soccabet was at the Alexander Kwapong Hall of the University of Ghana- Legon, to interact with sports fans.



Some fans showcased their ball juggling skills.

And more importantly, Team Soccabet gave out footballs, jerseys, and sports bags as part of the “WIN WITH SOCCABET”.



Enjoy and subscribe to the Soccabet YouTube channel.



