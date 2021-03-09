SONA 2021: Akufo-Addo address go feature Covid-19, economy den national unity

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo go today 9 March deliver en first state of de nation address [SONA 2021] since en re-election on December 7, 2020.

Dis national address wey Ghanaians dey call "SONA 2021" go see Prez Akufo-Addo roll out en road map for Ghana in de next four years.



But what be some of de key things wey de leader of di West African nation go like talk about in en address?



SONA 2021 go feature three key things wey dey affect Ghana now



1. COVID-19 response



One major feature of de Akufo-Addo address today to be how he dey lead de fight against Covid-19.

Dis be after Ghana receive de first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.



He go roll out deeper plans wey govment dey work on so say dem fit stop de spread of de pandemic.



According to Ghana Health Service, as at March 9, some 200,000 Ghanaians take de vaccine since dem start vaccination on March 2, 2021.



2. Strong corporation between legislature den executive



Another issue which go feature today be de need for deeper cooperation between executive arm of govment den de legislature.

Dis be key sake of de nature of Ghana parliament wey almost check like hung parliament.



Also, for de first time under de Fourth Republic de Speaker of Parliament be opposition member.



Sake of dis, Akufo-Addo go try encourage Members of Parliament [MPs] say dem for cooperate more on decision making in de interest of Ghana.



3. Economic recovery



President Akufo-Addo go roll out en economic recovery plan for Ghana in de next four years.

Dis plan be key sake of how Covid-19 affect de economy of Ghana last year.



During en first term in office, Mr Akufo-Addo announce a Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



E no clear de exact economic agenda he go follow dis time but Ghanaians dey hope say de economy go create jobs den opportunities for citizens.



De SONA 2021 suppose take place for Ghana Parliament building starting from 1 o'clock GMT.