SSNIT sues another Ghana Premier League side

Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT) has reportedly sued Legon Cities for failure to settle the contributions of midfielder Elvis Opoku.



Several reports in the media the club has been dragged to court after a whistleblower logged an official complaint to the institute.



Legon Cities becomes the second Ghana Premier League Club after Hearts of Oak to have been saved writs and summons by SNNIT.

National SNNIT coordinator for players registration, Nkoo Joseph has confirmed that Hearts have not paid their players' contribution since October last year. Hence, the Phobians has been handed a suit.



Elvis Opoku is currently at loggerheads with the Royals. The player dragged the club to the GFA's player status committee(PSC) over unpaid four-month salary and outstanding signing-on fee. Opoku joined the club in 2020 signing a two-year deal.



PSC ordered Legon Cities to settle entitlement with 14 days which the clubs did not meet the deadline. A report by ghanasoccernet indicates the player is considering lodging another complaint.



Also, former striker of the club Richmond Antwi is yet to be paid his due entitlement after Cities terminated his contract before the start of the 2020/2021 season.