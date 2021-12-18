SWAG Awards: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wins Home-based Footballer of the Year

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been adjudged as the best footballer on the local scene for the year 2021 by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Barnieh was named Home-based Footballer of the Year at the 46th SWAG Awards on Friday night.



The striker captained the Black Satellites to win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in March, scoring a brace in the final against Gambia.



He returned from Mauritania high on confidence and played a key role as Hearts of Oak won their first Ghana Premier League title in 12 years.

He also helped Hearts of Oak win the MTN FA Cup.



Hasaacas Ladies captain Janet Egyir won the Female Footballer of the Year award while Yussif Basigi was crowned best coach in Ghana.