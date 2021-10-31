SWAG Commiserate with Brong Ahafo Branch and Kwaku Adjei's family

The late Richard Kwaku Adjei

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed disbelief about the demise of our colleague, friend and a member of the Association, Richard Kwaku Adjei of Service Radio in Sunyani.

At a time that we were anticipating his quick recovery after that tragic accident, we have rather received the devastating news of his death.



Richard Kwaku Adjei, a popular sports journalist until this tragedies, was an active member of the Brong Ahafo Region Branch of the SWAG.



Richard Kwaku Adjei was involved in a motor accident while leading his newly promoted club, Baffour Soccer Academy to Accra for a pre-season.

SWAG commiserates with the immediate family and members of the Brong Ahafo Regional Branch of the association.



May his soul rest well.



Source : swagghana.com