SWAG Digital Training: Patrons commend multimedia Journalism

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah

Sports Journalists and patrons at the MTN sponsored SWAG Digital training in Accra have commended both institutions for the partnership in putting together the masterclass digital and multimedia training for sports journalists across the country.

The masterclass training formed part of activities to mark the 25th Anniversary of MTN and the 53rd Anniversary of SWAG. The purpose was to equip participants with modern and requisite skills needed to enhance their work in order to remain relevant in the ever-changing trends in the practice of Journalism in the digital age. It was also targeted at the use of digital channels to enhance their profession.



Participants who were elated with knowledge and skill acquired were particularly taken through Digi SWAG, the importance of Digital and Multimedia Journalism, Channel creation, Channel security, Channel optimization, Mobile coverage, Mobile editing suite, Publishing, Scheduled publishing, Organic growth, increased post activities etc.



SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah indicated that his leadership will not only be remembered for the ritual SWAG Awards but also to build the capacity of sports journalist across Ghana. He eulogized MTN for the longstanding relationship with SWAG collaborating in many events especially the SWAG Awards.

Mr. Nash Odoi from MTN Corporate reiterated on the longstanding mutual and beneficial relationship between MTN and SWAG. As MTN goes fully digital in 2025, the company would want to grow into the exciting future with SWAG and Journalists as a whole hence happy to be part of the capacity building program on how SWAG members can utilize digital tools.



SWAG the mother body of Sports Journalists in Ghana has had a long-standing relationship with MTN, headline sponsor of the SWAG Awards. MTN has over the years demonstrated its commitment to investing in the development of Journalists in Ghana. This is evident in the company’s partnerships with media associations such as Ghana Journalists Association, PRINPAG and other institutions including SWAG.