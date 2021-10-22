SWAG Ghana urges Hearts of Oak to beat Wydad Athletic in CAF Champions League 2nd leg

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has urged Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League campaigners Accra Hearts of Oak to make Ghana proud as they take on Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) of Morocco in the second leg game in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Hearts defeated the Moroccans by alone in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday and go into the return encounter with a slim advantage.



In a statement signed by SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, the Association noted that despite the enormity of the task at hand, it was in no doubt that Hearts have the quality, track record and character to overcome the North Africans even at their own backyard.



“You exhibited your famous ‘Never Say Die’ character in the first leg against the tough Moroccan side, and resilience ensured a deserved home victory even by a slim margin.



“Even though it was not a very comfortable win, we are assured by the great improvement you have made as a team under your coach Samuel Boadu that you have the pedigree and what it takes to put up an improved performance in Casablanca and hold your own against the home side in Sunday,” the statement said.

SWAG reminded Hearts that at the moment, the club represents the nation’s hope and aspirations in African inter-club competition and, therefore, must know they are playing for the entire nation and have the support of all Ghanaians to succeed in Casablanca and to progress in the competition.



It added that Sunday represents another opportunity for Hearts to live by their accolade as the Continental Club Masters’ by going all out to eliminate WAC from the competition and to make all Phobians and Ghanaians in general proud.



Hearts will be seeking to make entry into the group stages of the CAF Champions League with a victory over the Moroccans on Sunday.