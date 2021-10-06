SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Vetting Committee named

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced renowned journalists and experienced practitioners within the industry to serve as vetting committee panel for the SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Award, a novelty, and introduction into the 46th edition of the prestigious SWAG Awards.

The vetting committee is chaired by Mawuko Afadzinu, a patron of SWAG, former journalism lecturer and Head of Marketing & PR at Stanbic Bank, Broadcast Journalist and lecturer Karl Tufuoh as Vice Chairman, Rosalind Koramah Amoh, Deputy Editor for Daily Graphic as secretary, Michael Oti Adjei, General Manager for News at Media General and Emmanuel Essel, a communications lecturer as members.



Nominations are ongoing by SWAG members for deserving sports journalists who excelled or was outstanding in the 2020/2021 year under review either from Radio, Television, Print, Online/New Media, or Photo Journalism.

A shortlist of top 5 will subsequently be presented to the vetting committee who will independently review works done by the nominees and eventually submit results to the General Assembly of SWAG.



SWAG has since 1975 unabated been honouring high-level performers through the SWAG Awards and will this year name and honour SWAG Sports Journalist of the year who will be decorated on the night of the SWAG Awards in Accra.