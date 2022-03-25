0
SWAG challenges the Black Stars to defeat the Super Eagles

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

SWAG is urging the national team to battle hard and win the playoffs against the Super Eagles.

SWAG, headed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, is hoping to see the Black Stars triumph in both matches and make Ghanaians proud.

The winner of the encounter will progress to the international tournament in Qatar, which will take place in November of this year.

Their opponent Nigeria arrived in Ghana on Thursday morning and travelled straight to Kumasi to prepare for the game.

