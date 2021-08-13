SWAG commiserates with the family of Jones Abu Alhassan

The late Jones Abu Alhassan

Source: GNA

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed shock over the sudden demise of Jones Abu Alhasaan, a renowned football administrator and a former member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The top Ghana football official passed away in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Tuesday, August 10, where he was accompanying Hasaacas Ladies FC to the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers.



He was 64.



SWAG said, Mr. Alhassan’s demise was not only a loss to his family but the entire football fraternity in Ghana and the continent following his immense experience and knowledge in football.



“For us, “Abu Jones” as he was affectionately called in the football fraternity has left a huge gap in the administration of football in the country as his association with the game dates back to the 70’s and his memories would remain with us forever.

“Ghana has indeed lost a great son whose contribution to the growth and development of football in the country is immeasurable.



“Though we are saddened by his sudden demise, we take consolation in the fact that he died in the line of duty.



“He died whilst working for the game he loved so much and worked for his entire life and his soul will be gratified for his memorable exit from this world.



“On behalf of the Council of Patrons, Executive Committee, and the entire membership of SWAG we wish to express our sincere sympathy with his family and the entire football fraternity,” a statement from SWAG said.