SWAG condemns assault on sports journalist at Berekum

Logo of Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG)

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned assaults of a Berekum based journalist, Samuel Appiah of Chris FM.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG said the association vehemently condemns the barbaric and uncultured act in no uncertain terms.



The statement said SWAG would engage the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Regional Police Command, Berekum Chelsea, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in resolving and making sure all concerned are investigated and punished.



Samuel Appiah, the victim was assaulted by supporters of Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, January 15 in Berekum during a Ghana Premier League match between Berekum Chelsea and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He claimed that Nana Kwame Nketsia of Berekum Chelsea together with three others took him out during the post-match conference and was assaulted.



This SWAG thinks this does not augur well for the development of the game.